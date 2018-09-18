2019: I’ll sponsor bill for 5% community ownership of oil firms – Uduaghan

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-IMMEDIATE past Governor of Delta State and Delta South Senatorial aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan has promised to sponsor a bill that would guarantee five percent community ownership of oil and non-oil companies operating in the Niger Delta region when elected as Senator in 2019.



Uduaghan who spoke as a Special Guest Honour at the maiden edition of Isoko Youth Summit organised by the Isoko National Youth Association, INYA,

at the Civic Centre in Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area of the State, told Niger Delta youths to adopt non-violent means in their agitation for the development of the region.

Saying he would actively involve youths in his efforts to partner the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to bring lasting peace to the region, he said it was better to embrace a non-violent tactics in resolving the aged-long suffering of the area.

Speaking on the theme: “Retooling the Isoko Youth for Good Governance and Political Participation”, Uduaghan said “Yes, the oil companies might be at your backyard but if you’re unemployable, you leave them no choice but to hire competent hands from other areas.

“But when you are skilled, even the government would join in your cause because no father wants his son to suffer in the midst of plenty. Our youth must strive to be peaceful and united in their agitation. Peace gives birth to good children any day.

“By God’s grace, when the people of Delta South give me their senatorial mandate in the next election, I will largely involve our youths in the security of our communities as well as oil installations therein. It would be a win-win for our youths who would be paid for securing a peaceful business environment for investors and companies to operate optimally.

“This will run concurrently with the five Percent community ownership of industries that I am proposing in our area. As a crisis manager, I know that once communities have a sense of ownership in the operations of companies, they will protect their facilities jealously.”

While reeling out his plans for the region particularly for the youths if elected for the 2019 elections, Uduaghan commended the academically inclined Umuakpo-led INYA for giving the Niger Delta struggle a peaceful approach by engaging relevant stakeholders towards solving their concerns.

Noting that Niger Delta youth leaders were becoming articulate and active contributors to nation building, he said “going forward youth leaders in the region must enthrone education in their activities if they wished to be involved in the engine room of governance.

“The dynamics has tilted away from ‘deve’ and violent arm-twisting of government or oil firms so as to get humongous compensations and contracts to service expensive lifestyles.

“More educated Niger Delta youths should be at the helm of youth groups as their knowledge come very handy in partnership with developmental initiatives for the economic enhancement of their area. Our youths must also acquire requisite skills that would make them employable oil and gas companies operating in our communities”.

Earlier in his remarks, National President, Mr. Ovie Umuakpo, said Isoko youths will partner government at all levels, adding that they would peacefully engage oil multinational towards developing their area.