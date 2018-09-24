2019: I’ll review revenue allocation formula if elected president— Tambuwal

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has pledged to embark on a holistic review of the current revenue allocation formula, if elected president in the 2019 general election.

Tambuwal also said he would look into the financial records of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, to ensure transparency and accountability.

He made the promises, weekend, in Calabar, Cross River State, while on a courtesy visit to the governor of the state, Prof Ben Ayade, as part of his nationwide consultations on his aspiration to fly the flag of PDP in the forthcoming presidential election.

In a statement by his media office, yesterday, the PDP aspirant said: “The issue of reviewing revenue allocation formula is key to the development of the nation.

“The states need more funding to bring more meaningful development to the people across the nation. So, we will work hard to do this by making sure that the states get their fair share of allocation.

“NNPC has constituted itself into a government of its own and operates as if it is not accountable to anyone. The states are continually shortchanged by the Federal Government and NNPC. But all that will change when I’m elected president because I will take on the issues of secrecy in NNPC accounting and ensure that there is transparency, fiscal discipline so that Nigerians know the true state of things in the corporation’s operations in terms of the revenue accruable to the nation.”

In his response, Governor Ayade identified “humility and strength of character” as virtues that have endeared Tambuwal to people across ethnic, religious, political, and social divides.

Ayade said: “Tambuwal like, my humble self, is a digital governor. Indeed, what you will find exciting about him is humility. He is urbane, hospitatable, well educated with impressive finesse. This shows good upbringing and character.”