2019: Igboeze North youths endorse Ugwuanyi, Agbo for 2nd term

By Etop Ekanem

ENUGU—A youth body in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, under the aegis of Egalu Umunano, has thrown their weight behind the re-election bid of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the member representing Igboeze North/Udenu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives Dennis Agbo alias Integrity, saying the duo have done well and so deserve another term in office.

The youth group from the 10 wards that make up Umunano bloc in Igboeze North, made the endorsement during their monthly general meeting in a statement signed by Mr Samuel Enyanuma, Mr John Amedu and Mr. Fidelis Eke, chairman, secretary and public relations officer respectively.

According to them, “Governor Ugwuanyi has performed beyond expectations in all facets of governance with quality service delivery on road infrastructure all over the state, upgrading eduaction and health sectors, ensuring adequate security, peace and paying wokers and pensioners before the arrival of the federal monthly allocation among other things.

“We are joining the bandwagon by asking the people’s governor of Enugu State to carry go for second tenure because there is no vacancy in Lion Building.”

On Agbo, the Umunano group said: “Agbo has done us proud with delivery of didvdends of democracy that speak volume of him, so he has to remain there and that is why we have gathered here to endorse him. We are endorsing him because he has done well.”