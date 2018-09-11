2019: I won’t renege on one term promise – Ojougboh

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—DELTA State gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, has promised not renege on his promise to govern the state for a single term if given the mandate in the 2019 general election.

He also urged warring factions in the party to sheathe their swords in the build up to the 2019 polls, saying: “We need to be united in order to secure victory in the elections.”

Speaking at Oleh and Olomoro, Isoko South Local Government Area of the state during his consultation visit to the leadership of the party in the Isoko nation, Ojougboh said he was out to complete the next four years of Delta North and allow the governorship to move to Delta Central senatorial district in 2023 in the spirit of fair play and equity.

Lamenting that there was nothing to celebrate under the Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa led administration in the state, he reiterated his determination to “Stop corruption and wastage so that we can channel our resources to infrastructural and human development.”