2019: I will restructure Nigeria if elected President, says Tambuwal

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

A Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Presiden-tial aspirant and Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, has assured that he would ensure that the call by a segment of Nigeria for the restructuring of the country becomes a reality if elected as president in 2019.

Tambuwal, who spoke in Ado Ekiti yesterday while meeting with PDP delegates to intimate them of his aspiration, added that the presidency remains the symbol of the country, assuring that he would not fan the ember of ethnicity or exhibits those tendencies that would make Nigerians perceive him as a sectional leader.

He said, “I will not be that President that will shut the doors against restructuring, I will even facilitate debate that will quickly enhance true and proper fiscal federalism. As a leader, it is not good for you to impose your will on the people, you must allow diverse opinions based on our religious and ethnic diversity.”

He said his decision to contest the 2019 presidency, was due to the lopsidedness in President Buhari’s government in terms of poor performance and failure of governance.

According to him, he had ruminated on the cost of being a President of a complex nation like Nigeria and was determined to offer dynamic leadership that would unify Nigeria and make it a potent force that would be recognized globally.