2019: Group urges PDP to field Saraki, Ekweremadu

BY UGOCHUKWU ALARIBE

ABA- A South East socio political group, Igbo Democratic Alliance, IDA, has urged the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to elect Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu , as the party’s presidential and vice presidential flag bearers, in the 2019 general election.

Addressing a press conference in Aba, President General of the group, Chief Goodluck Egwu Ibem , flanked by his Secretary, Dr. Dennis Chinwe John, among others, said they have assessed the presidential aspirants on the platform of the PDP and found out that Saraki is best suited for the task from rescuing Nigeria from what it described as the visionless APC administration in the country.

They explained that the senate president posses the requisite experience, charisma and intelligence to excel as Nigeria’s president and urged the PDP not to commit a ‘political blunder’ in electing its presidential flagbearer.

“We have assessed all the presidential aspirants on the platform of the PDP and found out that the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, is best suited for the Presidency. He has the requisite experience having served as state governor and senate president. He is a bridge builder and a politician with national appeal whose tenure if elected, will bring progress to Nigeria. We also discovered that Senator Ike Ekweremadu’s experience, maturity and level headedness as he has manifested as the deputy senate president , is what is highly need to assist Bukola Saraki to succeed as President if elected.

“At this moment, Nigeria needs a leader that will identify with the aspirants of the masses, a ledear that can give hope to the already traumatized despondent citizens of Nigeria. Bukola Saraki perfectly fits the bill. We urge the PDP not to commit a political blunder in electing its presidential flag bearer.”

The group disclosed that it had also selected the two leaders as icons of democracy for their steadfastness in ensuring an independent and strong national Assembly, despite harassment by the executive.