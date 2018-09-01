2019: Group urges PDP govs, leaders to come up with ‘best’ Presidential candidate

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – Ahead of the Presidential convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Governance Grassroots Group (G3), has tasked the various organs of the party including its Board of Trustees (BoT), governors and other stakeholders to work for the emergence of the best Presidential candidate to fly the flag of the party in the 2019 general elections.



The group in a press statement issued by Ekpeneru Amaechi at the weekend said the large number of Presidential aspirants was an indication of the strength of the party throughout the country.

The statement read: “We urge the BoT, national chairman, PDP governors and other party leaders to ensure a level playing ground is provided for all the aspirants.

“PDP must be ready to provide the platform for the timely rescue of our country, which the All Progressives Congress, APC, has almost paralyse in the past three years. We also implore the aspirants to work in the interest of the party to enable it reclaim its position in the country.”

The group lauded the stewardship of the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Prince Uche Secondus and other organs of the party, urging them to work on the same page, preparatory to the 2019 elections.