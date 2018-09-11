2019 governorship: I’ll make Adamawa another Lagos, says Buhari’s brother-in-law

By Umar Yusuf

YOLA—An in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari, Dr. Mahmood Ahmed, has formally declared his intention to contest the governorship election of Adamawa State on the ticket of All Progressives Congress, APC, with a vow to develop the human and material resources of the state to make the state another Lagos in economic terms.

Ahmed, younger brother to the President’s wife, spoke yesterday at the state secretariat of APC in Yola, during his formal declaration, saying the present government and others before it had not done much to develop the human and material potentials of the state.

His words: “The roads the present state government is known for had been built by multinational companies that left Adamawa businessmen out of contention.

“We will make this state greater. We will develop Adamawa through the provision of infrastructure and the development of human capital and natural resources,” stressing that the state is too endowed with necessary resources to lag behind in development indices.

During his declaration in Yola yesterday, the state capital stood still, as thousands of his supporters blocked the entire roads leading to the APC secretariat, causing traffic jam.

Meanwhile, Ahmed’s aspiration is said to be causing anxiety in circles loyal to the incumbent, Governor Umaru Jibrilla, who fear that the Buhari factor might swing the votes for Ahmed who, after obtaining his nomination form last Friday, posed with the President Buhari and circulated the picture, fuelling talks that Buhari had endorsed him.