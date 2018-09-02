2019: Gov. Ortom picks PDP guber forms

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom has picked the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the 2019 governorship election in Benue State.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Terver Akase, the governor picked the forms yesterday ahead of the coming PDP primary election.

“The governor thanked the leadership and members of PDP for the opportunity given him to seek the party’s ticket in the coming general elections”, the statement said.

“He appreciated his teeming supporters across the state, urging them to remain peaceful and sustain the spirit of politics without bitterness as they have been doing.

“Governor Ortom also thanked Benue people for their prayers and goodwill, promising not to disappoint them”.