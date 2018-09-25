2019: Good thing you are pursuing your dreams, Macaulay to Tambuwal

Former Secretary to Delta State Government, Comr. Ovuozourie Macaulay today played host to Governor of Sokoto State and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal in his Asaba hilltop residence.

Macaulay while biding Tambuwal welcome, commended him for staying true to his dream of running for the presidency of Nigeria.

According to him, Tambuwal had some years back nursed the dream of running for president. “You had this dream many years back. It is good you have stayed true to it. I am happy you are in the process of achieving it.”

“I got the message of your visit a bit late hence this small gathering. What you are seeing here is a rough sketch. This is Delta State and you are welcome to my home.” He added.

Tambuwal who was on consultation visit to delegates of the PDP in Delta State, said the visit was aimed at strengthening their bond of friendship.

He commended Macaulay for the reception which he described as warm even as he appealed for his support.

The Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Leo Ogor, Chief of Staff Government House, Hon. Tam Brisibe, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai a member, House of Representative, ALGON Chairman, Delta State, Hon. Constantine Ikpokpo and some members of the Macaulay Political Family, including Hon. Patrick Ferife, Hon. Daniel Tutumor, Hon Mike Ogwah, Chief Sunny Uthoro, Hon. Moses Idiowa amongst others were present.