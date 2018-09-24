2019: Gombe APC guber aspirants form unity, peace forum

sign MoU to accept outcome of primary election

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA – Supporters of eight out of nine governorship aspirants on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC in Gombe State have formed a unity and peace forum to foster understanding amongst themselves.

The forum which has at least two representatives of each aspirant is essentially an expression of commitment to the prevailing atmosphere of peace in the party.

They also pledged to accept outcome of the forthcoming primary election of the party in state while abiding by the rules of game.

The aspirants included Sen. Barr. Idris Umar Abdullahi, Hon. Khamis Ahmed Mailantarki, Hon. Ibrahim Dasuki Jallo Waziri, Dr. Umar Kwairanga, Hon. Aliyu Haidar Abubakar, Alh. Farouk Umar Bamusa, Alh. Abubakar Habu Mu’azu and Alh. Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya.

In a statement on Sunday, Secretary of the forum, Yusuf Musa Danbayo said it was necessary to unite for peace before, during and after the primaries so as to face the general election.

He said: “The aim of the forum is to foster and promote unity and understanding amongst the aspirants. For unity is cardinal and of paramount importance for the victory of our party in the upcoming gubernatorial general election in 2019.

“The Forum, having gotten the assurance of the Party leader in the State, Senator Danjuma Goje, that he has no favoured candidate, decided to rally/tour round all the eleven Local Government Areas of the State with the message and to display the level of unity and understanding amongst the aspirants.

“The aim of unifying and promoting understanding amongst the aspirants we have achieved and we are currently trying to maintain.

“Lending credence to this fact is the memorandum of understanding that has been signed by the aspirants to support anyone amongst them that emerges as the party’s flagbearer.

“An enabling and level playing ground has been laid for the aspirants in the upcoming primary election.

“Unity is our watch word; unity is key and cardinal to our party’s success come 2019.

Danbayo however said that the supporters of eight guber aspirants would not to support one of the aspirants, Mohammed Jibrin Barde, should he win the party’s Primary election.

Their reason was that Barde refused to join them in the recently concluded state-wide peace and unity rally organized by all the supporters.

He feared that the attitude of Jibrin Barde and his supporters pointed to a sinister move to thwart the united forum achieved by all the aspirants and their supporters.

“His act and disposition of deliberately refusing to participate in the unity rally has shown that he is not willing to support others and that he is already reneging from the memorandum of understanding signed by the aspirants to support whoever emerges as the flagbearer.

“On this note, we state categorically that if he wins the primaries, we won’t support him, for we won’t give him that which he is not willing to give to others”, Danbayo stated in the statement.