2019 GENERAL ELECTIONS IN OGUN: Jubilation as Gov Amosun says list of consensus candidates ready

…unveils female governorship running mate

By Daud Olatunji, Abeokuta

There was wild jubilation at Ogun State government House, Isale-Igbein, Abeokuta, yesterday, when the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, unveiled the Commissioner for Agriculture, Peju Adebajo, from Sagamu, as the consensus running mate for the All Progressives Party, APC, in the state ahead of the 2019 governorship election.

Before her earlier appointment as commissioner, Adebajo, was in the private sector.

Governor Amosun also increased the decible of the jubilation when he declared that the list of 40 candidates of the party for the 2019 elective positions in the state has already been compiled and ready for display tomorrow, Monday.

According to the governor, the list included the governorship consensus candidate, Abdulkabir Akinlade, and his running mate .

As early as 8:30 am on Saturday, many leaders of APC from the three senatorial districts had arrived the Government House to meet with the governor on the endorsement of governorship and other consensus candidates of the party.

Amosun’s endorsement of the deputy governorship candidate designate, came 48hours after the unveiling of the consensus governorship candidate, Adekunle Akinlade.

The governor, after meeting with party leaders from the three senatorial districts who had unanimously adopted Akinlade as the party’s consensus candidate, endorsed Adebajo as the running mate to Akinlade.

Earlier, elders of the party from Ogun East, had met with the state party leaders among who were the national financial secretary, Alhaji Tajudeen Bello, former Minister of Mine and Steel , Tunji Ishola and Adebiyi.

Adebiyi later presented Akinlade to the leaders of the party from Ogun East, seeking their support.

The Chairman, Ogun East Senatorial district, Alhaji Bayo Yakub, who spoke on behalf of the leaders of the party from the district, said the leaders and members of the senatorial district have agreed with the zoning arrangement and were ready to support the candidacy of Akinlade.

Immediately after the presentation, the party leaders from the district endorsed Akinlade through a motion moved by a former chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, Tunde Oladunjoye, and was supported by the Majority leader of the State House of Assembly, Yinka Mafe, who represents Sagamu 1 Constituency.

The Senatorial Chairman in his brief remarks , claimed that the “disgruntled aspirants” from the Ogun East were not “genuine members of the party and they are on their own.”

Amosun, while meeting with the party leaders from the three senatorial districts, expressed the confidence that the party would record a landslide victory in the coming general elections.

The governor disclosed that the list of all the party’s 40 consensus candidates running for different offices in the state was ready.

He, however challenged anyone not comfortable with the arrangement to come out and contest during the primaries.

He said, “In all our positions, we are going to have consensus candidates. We are going to make available our list, including our deputy governor. “All our leaders are aware, we have sat, we are going to announce, anybody that wants to do any other thing, they are free.

“ We have said we are having consensus. We have done the consensus, we have arrived at the candidates, not just for the governor, we have arrived at all the 40 candidates in Ogun State.

“We have 26 Assembly members, nine House of Reps members, three senatorial members, deputy governor and the governor. We are going to display the names of the 40.

“By the grace of God by May 29, 2019, Akinlade will be our governor. I congratulate everyone for the success recorded by the party, and appreciate all other aspirants for their cooperation”, he said.