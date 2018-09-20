2019 general elections: AGA promises good governance

Ibadan – Mr Chucks Nwachukwu , a member of All Grassroots Alliance (AGA) who wants to contest presidency in 2019 general elections, has promised to ensure pragmatic leadership values in governance if he is elected.



Nwachukwu made the promise in Ibadan in his speech after he collected the party’s nomination and express his interest to contest.

According to him, Nigeria needs a paradigm shift in leadership style to move forward in economic and socio-political development.

“Nigeria’s social, economic, health and educational aspects desire a boost; I am coming from the dimension of a paradigm shift to make the country work better.

“It is time to think of technology that will drive Nigeria’s economy; technology is not about what you think but what can work,’’ he said.

He also promised that Nigerians would get good education, quality roads, efficient healthcare services and vibrant economy.

Presenting the nomination form, Dr Olukayode Oshiariyo, National Chairman of the party, described Nwachukwu as the best candidate the party could produce.

He, nonetheless, advised him to listen to the yearnings of the masses and reduce the cost of governance through efficient administration if he won.

The party’s nomination form for presidency is N5 million, while expression of interest is N1 million.(NAN)