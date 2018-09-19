2019: Freedom and Justice Party will field presidential candidate — Deputy Chairman

Awka – The Freedom and Justice Party (FJP) of Nigeria says it will field a presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections.



Chief Goddy Anyanwu, Deputy Chairman, South, of the party made the disclosure after meeting with the executive of the Anambra chapter led by Mr Arthur-Regis Odidika in Awka on Wednesday.

Anyanwu said the young party was, however, not averse to an alliance with any political party or parties which present a candidate that could address the yearnings of the people.

He said the party was going into the election with the determination to win every contest where it fielded candidates, including the National Assembly, state and local government elections.

He said FJP was formed in 2017 as one of the possible alternative to the leadership question in the country and to bring real freedom and justice to Nigerians.

“FJP is determined to be part of the positives in Nigeria, we hope to win all contested positions that our candidates are running for because they are people with competence and good character.

“We do not have a presidential candidate but we shall field one and we are ready to work for a progressive change, there is nothing wrong with an alliance with a people-oriented political party that has a credible candidate,’’ he said.

The deputy chairman decried the high cost of nomination forms by the dominant political parties, adding that it was serious barrier for the emergence of good but not-too-rich members of the society as leaders.

He said the party made nominations free for the youth, women and people with disabilities to enable more Nigerians have not just access to political participation but also stand for elections.

“We needed every qualified Nigerian to be part of the political process that is why we made FJP nomination forms free for youths, women and people with disabilities.’’

Anyanwu urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure credible polls and write its name in gold in the heart of Nigerians.

On his part, Odidika, Chairman of the FJP in Anambra, said the party would mobilise members massively for the next election.

Odidika welcomed the national leader and his team and assured them that FJP would be a party to reckon with in the state in no distant time. (NAN)