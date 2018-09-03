2019: Enugu West buys form for Ekweremadu

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—ENUGU West senatorial zone, yesterday organised a solidarity march in support of Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu in Enugu for his re-election.

The senatorial zone said they are in support of Ekweremadu’s re-election because he has performed creditably in office and positively touched the lives of the people of the five local government areas in Enugu West despite the prevailing economic challenges in the country. They presented interest nomination form purchased for him.

The constituents who converged begging him to go back to the Senate come 2019, including the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, said there is no alternative to Ekweremadu at the moment who they said had impacted on their lives.

Presenting the nomination form, the President of Enugu West Parliament, Hon. Paul Anikwe on behalf of Enugu west parliament, described Ekweremadu as “God-sent, a developer and a man of the people”, who honours God and respects mankind.

Hon. Anikwe disclosed that Ekweremadu has positively touched every life in the senatorial zone, adding that they are behind his bid to continue his good work.