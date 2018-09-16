2019: Enugu fitness groups endorse Ugwuanyi

…Laud his peaceful, security, good governance strides

From their early morning workouts at the popular Michael Okpara Square, Independence Layout, Enugu, jubilant fitness enthusiasts yesterday paid a solidarity visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, in support of his re-election in 2019.



The sporty, bubbling Enugu residents who trooped to the Lion Building in two groups – Coal City Fitness Exclusive Club and Coal City Keep Fit Club Enugu – commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for entrenching peace, security and good governance in the state.

They said that the governor has transformed Enugu State for the better through various people-oriented programmes in the areas of infrastructural development, healthcare delivery, education, security, agriculture and human capital development, among others, stressing that they will continue to “show loyalty and support to our amiable governor”.

The groups noted that the reconstructed historic Milliken Hill Road, Ngwo, Enugu as well as the recent proposed intervention on the abandoned International Conference Centre and the Hotel Presidential Enugu, respectively, were among the “eloquent testimonies to what Enugu State would look like after his completion of eight years in office”.

Speaking on behalf of the Coal City Fitness Exclusive Club, Mr. Obiora Okereke said: “I live in Asata area of Enugu. We are no more going to the Parklane Hospital. Poly Clinic, which has been rehabilitated by the governor, is a testimony to his good work.

“Are we talking about the security we have found in Enugu State today? There is no car snatching anymore, no robbery anymore. If you look, there is no act of cultism in our schools, courtesy of this man’s style of governance”.

Mr. Okereke equally applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for his administration’s programmes in agriculture and human capital development, among others, saying: “What we came here to do is to thank him for what he is doing in Enugu State”.

Chief Frank Anioma, the spokesperson of the second group, lauded the governor for his grassroots development programmes that impact positively on the lives of the rural dwellers, and for allowing them to use the Okpara Square for their daily exercise.

Chief Anioma reassured the governor that they will not only support his re-election, but will also campaign vigorously for him in various places of their gathering to ensure that he emerges victorious in 2019.

They collectively requested for the involvement of more of their members in the governance of the state, which received an express approval from the governor, amid loud ovation.