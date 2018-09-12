2019 Elections: Nobody can intimidate us – Okowa

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Wednesday said nobody can intimidate him or any member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The governor spoke at a PDP rally in Delta Central Senatorial District, held at the Ughelli Stadium.

The rally was organised by the party to receive those who defected from other parties including the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Labour Party (LP).

Okowa lauded the defectors, charging them not to be intimidated by anyone, but to remain firm.

The governor said that no opposition could defeat the PDP in the state in the coming elections.

According to him, past elections, particularly in Ughelli, were tough, but the PDP always won in the area.

He said that with the calibre of the new members, elections in the area would become easier.

Okowa said that the party was ready for campaign for free and fair primaries in the state, urging members, as a family, to show understanding, to ensure peace and unity.

He charged all the party faithful to be strong and not allow anybody to intimidate them, assuring them that the next election would be won by the PDP.

“I want to thank all our leaders and our brothers who came to join us today; we don’t talk too much, we know the state very well. The opposition cannot stand us in the next elections, because they do not have the experience.

“We know that some of our brothers in other party talk too much, but nobody can intimidate us because we are working, and we know our people, and God is with us.

“And God is with us and you with me, we shall win the next elections because we are working,” Okowa said.

The State PDP Chairman, Chief Kingsley Esiso, in his address while receiving the new members, said that the party is committed to the zoning of the governorship position in the state.

He said that Okowa deserved to return for his second term of four years, as the governor had a track record of service delivery in the state.

“Chief James Ibori, from Delta Central ruled for eight years; Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan from Delta South senatorial district also did eight years; it’s now the turn of Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta North to go back for another four years to complete his eight years.

“So, we stand by the rotational governorship agreement in Delta and it is the turn of Delta North to produce the governor, and Okowa remains the choice of Delta North because he is working,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that prominent among the defectors were Chief Reuben Oteri, Chief Samuel Umunadi, Chief Ebel Orrume and Mr Edward Efemena, who led others from their parties to the event.

They leaders assured the PDP leadership of their commitment, while resolving to work and deliver votes to the party. (NAN)