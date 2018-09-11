2019 election : Osinowo consults stakeholders for victory

Stepping up his plan to clinch the senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Lagos East, a frontline aspirant, Bayo Osinowo has commenced a “coast-to-coast” consultations with party stakeholders and opinion leaders in the area.

The consultation according to the senatorial aspirant, will enable him to seek advice from major stakeholders, in and outside the APC, which could be pivotal to winning the primaries and also cementing a long-term relationship with his constituents.

Osinowo was accompanied on the trip by some serving and past government officials, top party leaders and hundreds of supporters.

The train’s first port of call was to meet Alhaji Busura Alebiosu, a member of the Governor Advisory Council, at his Mende residence, located in the Kosofe Local Government Area of the State.

The party leader described the visit as “timely and pivotal,” while offering his prayers for the success of Osinowo’s senatorial bid in the APC primary scheduled for October.

The team subsequently moved with a mammoth crowd of supporters, chanting ‘Pepper, Abuja Straight,’ to meet the senatorial leader of the party in the district, Alhaji Akanni Seriki at his Alapere residence.

Speaking, Seriki eulogized the aspirant for his stabilizing role in the Lagos State House of Assembly, while urging the electorate to support him, being a seasoned and committed politician who could pursue the interest of Lagos with vigour in the National Assembly as a ‘Stabilizer’.

The train concluded his consultation for the day, with a visit to the Magodo home of Senator Anthony Adefuye, a former senator who represented the district in the Third Republic, where he was well received and commended for his respect for elders and the people.

Speaking to journalists at end of the visits, the senatorial aspirant asserted that the consultations have imbued him with some fresh ideas that will enhance the provision of effective, visionary and purposeful leadership when he resumes as a senator.

He, therefore, called on the good people of the district to remain supportive of his candidacy, promising to raise the bar of representation beyond the expectations of all and sundry.