2019 election : Don advocates effective crisis mgt

By Esther Onyegbula

TO ensure peaceful general elections, next year, a university lecturer, Prof. Olufeyisan Feyi-Sobanjo, has tasked political leaders and all stakeholders on crisis management.



Feyi-Sobanjo, who is the head, Africa Regional Office of the International Professional Managers Association, IPMA, made the plea during the installation ceremony of Rotarian Rufai Adelani as the president Rotary club of Gowon Estate district 9110 at Lagos club in Ikeja.

Noting that Nigeria is vulnerable to the perils of crises such as labour unrest, kidnapping, robbery, socio-political problems, public health issues, and terrorist attacks among others, Professor Feyi-Sobanjo urged the government to embrace crisis management as prevalent in advanced democracies.

‘’One of the key and primary roles and functions of government at all levels to propel growth and stability is effective management of crisis. during political era, especially in developing nations, politics and crisis go hand-in-hand. In advanced democracies, however, crisis management has become a defining feature of contemporary effective governance,’’ he said.

Speaking after his installation as the 23rd president of Rotary club of Gowon Estate district 9110 Rotarian Rufai Adelani promised to ensure that the N10 million proposed projects for the year were executed.

The projects are: construction of water and sanitation borehole for community in Ayobo Ipaja area; renovating and equipping the Physics and Chemistry Laboratory of five secondary schools within Ipaja;donation of relief materials to Internal Displaced People, home of the blind in Igando, and Ipaja link orphanage home among others.