2019 DTHA: I didn’t step down – Omare

By Festus Ahon

ASABA – A former Commissioner for Environment and Delta State House of Assembly Aspirant in Warri South West Constituency, Chief Frank Omare, Firday said he was still in the race, describing online publication of his stepping down as the hand work of his political enemies.



While condemning the online publication that he has stepped down from the race, Omare in a statement said “I never contemplated and will not step down from the contest. I remain the most popular, experienced and qualified among all other aspirants in the race.

“The publication is wicked and a failed project by the sponsors”, Omare said; “my attention has been drawn to constant attack and blackmail by Secret Reporters online medium which is being sponsored by some persons.

“I consider the exercise as a failed project. I have been a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP since 1998. I am in the race for Delta State House of Assembly, Warri South West Constituency and I am not withdrawing from it.

“looking at those contesting with me, I believed I am the most capable and experienced hand in the contest. I am not a political Dodo. I am assuring my supporters especially in Warri South West, with all the efficient and credible delegates and party leaders that I can never step down from the contest.

“The election is not just about me but the future of the good people of Warri South West Constituency. I know that the blackmails is to dissuade the delegates not to do the needful owing to my popularity”, appealing to the delegates to get prepared to vote for him during the party’s primaries on 2nd of October.

“We are already in the middle of Escravos River. It is the point of no return. We have enough fuel, strength and capacity to cross to the next community”, Omare spoke in parables.