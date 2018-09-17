2019: Deltans fed up with govt bereft of ideas – APC

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH – The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State has told Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, to start preparing his handover note, saying Deltans were fed up with a government that is bereft of ideas.

The party in a statement by its State Vice Chairman, Olorogun Adelabu Bodjor said Deltans had embraced the APC.

Describing the defection of about 5000 APC members to PDP as fallacious and mischievously concocted by the PDP, he boasted that the APC would remove Governor Okowa from the Government House in the 2019 general elections.

He stated that the “in-roads so far made by the party are clear indications. Okowa must be living in a fool’s paradise to have said he can’t be intimidated by the APC when it is obvious that he will be voted out of the State Government’s House owing to his abysmal performance as Governor”.

Assuring Deltans that their sufferings would soon be over, he said the APC was determined to build a new Delta by initiating purposeful developmental projects when it assumes governance in 2019.