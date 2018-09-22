2019: Delta will be free from political, economic, social bondage – Utomi

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Primaries, Delta State gubernatorial aspirant under the party’s platform, Prof. Pat Utomi, has assured Deltans that the state will soon be free from political, economic and social bondage.

Pat Utomi Support Hub (PUSH2019), a political movement that supports Utomi’s aspiration, made this known in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Engr. Leonard Obibi after Pat Utomi was screened in line with the timetable approved by the National Working Committee for the conduct of Party Primaries.

The statement read: ” Pat Utomi’s mission to rescue Delta State from so many years of poor governance and maladministration is well on course. In doing so, Prof. Utomi is working tirelessly to refocus, unite and position the party in Delta State for the onerous task ahead.

“Utom’s firm commitment to this course of action remains rooted in principles of service to humanity in general, and to Deltans in particular, and he shall never waver until Delta State is free from undesired political, economic and social bondage.”