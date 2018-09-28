2019: Dankwambo woos Nasarawa, begs for nation’s rescue

LAFIA- THE Gombe State governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan-Dankwambo has promised to tackle the security challenges facing the country even as he has admonished Nigerians to rescue the country from total collapse in 2019.

Dankwambo who stated this Friday at a meeting with Nasarawa State delegates and other PDP stakeholders in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state said that he had the experience to fix the country problems, thereby providing the much needed dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

On why he is seeking to become President, the former accountant General of the Federation said: “I have the capacity and political willpower to take decisions that will move this country forward if elected as President.

“We are here to meet with our party’s leaders in Nasarawa State to share our aspiration and to seek for the support of the state delegates to enable me win the PDP presidential primaries”.

“We are all aware that Nasarawa and Gombe States share common and same history, we were created the same day. I solicit for your vote, support me and I will not fail in my responsibilities and I will make Nigeria great,” he said.

According to him, the economy is not doing well and there are security challenges facing the nation. People cannot longer go to their farm, business because of fear of attacks.

“I think there is deficiency or gap in leadership. and my fear is about the looming collapse of the nation’s democracy, economy, we must act fast and get it right by electing the right leaders to tackle these problems and fix the country again.

“For you to address security and other challenges facing the nation, you need competent Nigerians devoid of sentiments to move the country forward,” he said

While commending the National Chairman, Uche Secondus leadership and the Nasarawa State party executives for their zeal and determination to move the party to the greater height in the country, he urged the party’s members in the state to work hard for the victory of the party at all levels in 2019.

Responding, the state Chairman of PDP, Francis Orogu affirmed that securing the country, addressing unemployment, respect for rule of law was the only way the state and nation will survive as preached by almost all presidential aspirants as a major focus of their administration.

Continuing, Orogu said the “commitment of Dankwabo to the attainment and enthronement of democracy is total, his loyalty and faith in this country will be manifested in 2019 on assumption of office as the president of this country,” adding that the Gombe state governor has demostrated that there is parity between men and women as he is the first aspirant to come here with a woman leader from the party.”