2019: Dankwambo promises to tackle insecurity, others if elected president

Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo, a presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), has promised to tackle insecurity and other challenges facing the country, if elected president in 2019.

Dankwambo, who is the incumbent governor of Gombe State, made the promise on Friday, when he met with Nasarawa State delegates and other stakeholders of the party in Akwanga.

The former Accountant-General of the Federation, said that he has the experience to fix the country’s problems, and provide the needed dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

He urged delegates to vote for him during the forthcoming presidential primaries election to enable him fly the party’s ticket in the 2019 general election

“We are here to meet our party’s leaders in Nasarawa State, to share our aspiration and to seek for the support of the state delegates to enable me win the forthcoming PDP presidential primaries.

“We are all aware that Nasarawa and Gombe states share the same kind of history, we were created the same day. I solicit for your vote and support.

“I will not fail in my responsibilities in making Nigeria great,” he said.

According to him, the economy is not doing well and there is security challenges facing the nation.

“Today, our farmers no longer go to their farms for fear of the unknown, businesses have crumbled because of fear of attacks.

“I think there is deficiency or gap in leadership. If we get right leadership, these problems will be fixed.

“For you to address security and other challenges facing the nation, you need competent Nigerians devoid of sentiments to move the country forward,” he said.

The Gombe State governor also promised to initiate good policies and programmes that would better the lives of Nigerian.

He urged the party’s members in the state to work hard for the victory of the party at all levels in 2019.

The presidential aspirant commended Uche Secondus leadership and the Nasarawa State party executives for their zeal and determination to move the party to greater heights.

Earlier, Prof. Terhemba Shijah, the Director-General of Dankwambo Campaign Organisation, described the aspirant as a man of integrity, unquestionable character and God –fearing , who has the zeal to transform Nigeria.

Shijah said that the aspirant, as governor of Gombe State had done well in all sectors of the economy and he had also made the state friendly and secured.

He called on the delegates to support Dankwambo’s aspiration for the peace and unity of the Nigeria.

Responding, Mr Francis Orogu, the state chairman, of PDP, assured the presidential aspirant of their prayers and support to enable him succeed.

He said that the party’s members in the state are working hard to ensure the victory of the party at all levels in the forthcoming general elections.

