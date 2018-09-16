2019: CSOs urge Buhari to ensure free, fair elections, pass vote of confidence on Saraki

Coalition of Pro- Democracy Groups on Sunday charged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the forthcoming 2019 general election would be free and fair.

Speaking today, the Coalitions Spokesperson, Charles Adeyeye, flanked by other executives said: “There is an alleged plan by the APC led administration to halt peaceful elections, judging by the current administration’s insufficient support to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and other institutions, that would guarantee a free and fair election come 2019.”

Adeyeye urged President Buhari to shun the counsel of political jobbers and immediately sign into law the Electoral act, if indeed he wants to stamp his mark on the country’s history as a true patriot and democrat.

The coalition further passed a vote of confidence on the National Assembly under the leadership of Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki for conducting its affairs as true democrats, and consistently upholding the sanctity of Nigeria’s Democracy.

“Saraki epitomizes the rising of a new generation of Democrats who can manage the affairs of Government, and take Nigeria to the next level, the coalition appealed to the PDP to unanimously elect Saraki as its flag bearer for the 2019 Presidential election,” it added.

“The Senate President stands out as one candidate, with requisite experience, capacity and determination, to set Nigerians free, from the bondage of bad leadership that has been imposed on Nigeria, since 2015.

The coalition also disclosed that by October 1st 2018, it would launch a nationwide campaign for a new generation of genuine democrats to take over the rein of power in the next general elections.