2019: Cost of nomination forms undermine youths-Group

The Ready to Run Movement, a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) said the high cost of nomination form and lack of internal party democracy would undermine youths participation in the 2019 general elections.

Mr Ibrahim Faruk, one of the members of the group in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said that the group was worried with the slim chances these two factors threw up for youth candidacy in 2019.

He said that the movement was borne out of an efforts to further operationalise the Not-Too –Young-To-Run act in the 2019 elections.

Faruk said that in spite of the signing into law of the Not-Too –Young-To-Run bill, youth’s candidacy still remained a challenge due to political party’s politics.

“The Ready to Run Movement notes with concern the underhand practices that contribute to the high cost of securing party nomination forms and internal party democracy within political parties.

“This undermines the emergence of youth candidates in the 2019 general elections.

“According to reports reaching us, aspirants for House of Assembly and House of Representatives elections in some political parties are made to pay up to two hundred thousand naira (N200,000) each.

“This is apart from the cost of expression of interest and nomination forms for screening in some states.‘’

Faruk said that the Ready to Run Movement also condemned the worrisome tactics deployed by some state governors and party executives to thwart the political aspirations of young aspirants.

He said that internal party democracy was central to the quest for sustainable electoral democracy in the country.

He added that the practice where political parties held party primaries but also proceeded to select their nominees undermined democratic competition.

He said that the movement recognised that political parties were essential to democracy because they provided a structure for participation of young men and women as well as persons with disability.

Faruk pointed out that young people have excellent leadership skills to address Africa’s governance challenges when given the opportunity.