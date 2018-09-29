2019: Cossy threatens to sell her vote

SeducesInstagram followers with erotic pool party videos

By Benjamin Njoku

Busty actress and songstress, Cossy Orjiakor is making news again, as she’s currently seducing her Instagram followers with her erotic pool party videos.

The controversial actress also, has declared that she would sell her vote in the forthcoming presidential election to any aspirant that will help to ameliorate the sufferings of the residents of highbrow Lekki area of Lagos.

In short videos which she posted on her Instagram page, Cossy, who’s known for flaunting her large boobs indiscriminately on social media, was captured having fun alongside her friends in a luxury house with built in pool.

The ladies dressed in swimming shorts, and bikinis with Cossy caressing and fondling her boobs in a manner that is sexually inviting. She equally showed off her sexy body and her fans can’t stop savouring every bit of the show. In one of the videos, she captioned it, “Sunday night. Pool party with my sweets….lovely piggy rides… How to stop a piggy ride… Press purple button and your thrown off. ”

Meanwhile, the controversial actress has lamented the deplorable living conditions in the highbrow Lekki area of Lagos. In a post she made on the Whatsapp group, Entertainers for Saraki, Cossy threatened to sell her vote to a politician that will attend to the needs of her people. She wrote, “Votes for sale…I, Cossy Ojiako and my entire neighborhood wish to sell our vote.

Not for money but for who construct main gutter for us. It’s really sad what we are passing through here. Yes, we live in Lekki, just before Chevron but….wait till you see pictures. Dirty green infested water. Plenty talks no action. It’s time we make a move…”

“Our votes should be for sale. If Nollywood can champion ‘vote for sale’ to which ever party that can help elevate our various problems then we have the power to sell it for a true course. Let’s sell our votes to who ever can fix the little things that make life more enjoyable,”the actress said.