2019: Constituents demand empowerment backlog from Majority Leader

...Don’t be deceived again, Group to Isoko North Constituents

For reasons bordering on crass under representation and zero accountability, several respondents in a survey, have reiterated the need for member representing Isoko North Constituency, Hon. Tim Owhefere to bow out of his third term bid for the Delta State House of Assembly, ahead of the 2019 general election.

The survey, carried out by good governance advocates, Concerned Journalists for Democracy in Africa (CJDA), in their report, disclosed that the dissatisfaction of constituents in the area is at an all time high of 87 percent against previous research which read 43 percent in 2015.

Topping the list of Isoko North constituents demands, according to the group’s report, was the need for the lawmaker to offset what they termed a backlog of unfulfilled promises and unrealised commitments.

In the same vein, a leader of Oyede Ward and Peoples Democratic Party bigwig, Dr Evelyn Aluta, yesterday, took to her Facebook handle to lament the misrepresentation of the embattled lawmaker.

In her words, “Hon. Tim Owhefere, Oyede people are demanding for their constituency rights. Oga (sic) do something. They have always supported you. Always!”

Meanwhile, a group, Committee for Advanced Governance in Nigeria (CAGIN), has urged Isoko North Constituents to choose wisely from the many aspirants gunning for the house with the exclusion of Hon. Tim Owhefere.

The group, led by Mr. Samuel Akpotebu, in a comunique issued after a meeting in Ozoro, stated that Owhefere’s representation has done more woe to Isoko North than good.

They stressed the need for constituents and delegates to vite for aspirants with the true intent to develop their lots. “Isoko North cannot afford to be deceived again.” The group stressed.