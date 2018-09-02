2019: Christians should not only pray but also vote – cleric

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo – A christian Cleric, Isaac Omotosho has said praying for the right leader without exercising franchise during the 2019 elections is an aberration that should be disregarded.



Omotosho who stated this during the centenary celebration of The Apostolic Church, Nigeria, TACN in Jalingo on Sunday, said the church has a role to play in getting rid of bad elements in the nation’s political space irrespective of religious affiliation.

According to him “prayers without action is meaningless. But when we pray and vote for the right person God himself will be delighted in us.

“We cannot keep folding our hands and praying all the time when our votes can change the fortunes of Nigeria if given to the right person, to displace politicians that have been holding the nation to ransom without religious bias.”

He urged the congregation to lead by example by upholding the truth, which according to him is the fulcrum for the progress of a nation.