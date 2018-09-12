Breaking News
Translate

2019: Buhari to submit nomination form today

On 11:33 amIn News, Politics by adekunleComments

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
ABUJA – BARRING last minute change, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to submit his nomination form for the 2019 Presidential election today, (Wednesday) at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat in Abuja by 3.30pm.

President Muhammadu Buhari displaying the APC 2019 Presidential Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms during the official handover of the forms by members of the Nigeria Consolidation Ambassador Network at a colourful ceremony at the State House Banquet hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 11/09/2018

The President had on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa Abuja, received the Expression of Interest and Nomination form from a political group working for his re-election under the auspices of Nigeria Consolidation Ambassador Network (NCAN), that bought the form for him.

The form was purchased at the sum of N45.5 million.

More details soon


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.