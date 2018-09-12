2019: Buhari to submit nomination form today

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – BARRING last minute change, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to submit his nomination form for the 2019 Presidential election today, (Wednesday) at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat in Abuja by 3.30pm.

The President had on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa Abuja, received the Expression of Interest and Nomination form from a political group working for his re-election under the auspices of Nigeria Consolidation Ambassador Network (NCAN), that bought the form for him.

The form was purchased at the sum of N45.5 million.

More details soon