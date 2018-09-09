2019: Buhari on sabbatical, can’t move Nigeria beyond his vision of Daura — Hagher

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Professor Iyorwuese Hagher is a presidential aspirant of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). The one-time minister and Nigeria’s ambassador to Canada, in this interview, boasts that he will defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections. He also says that he will initiate a revolution that will bring back Nigeria’s past glory.

Why do you want to be President?

In this country, we have witnessed how Nigeria has failed to keep its promise to be a great country that the rest of African nations can look up to, that the rest of the black world can look up to; that the international community can see that truly there is nothing wrong with having African genes.

The founding fathers of Nigeria fought for our independence from the colonial government because they had a big vision. It was after the Second World War in which our troops had fought. When they came back home, they said ‘what is this that we have here, what are these people doing here?’ And the contradiction of colonialism became apparent. They started fighting for independence and the struggle led to the 23-year-old man, Anthony Enahoro, moving the motion for the independence of Nigeria. We got our independence in 1960 and we became a republic in 1963. The promise was that we were now free people, all the ethnic groups in Nigeria were one and same, we were not a theocracy, we were not a kingdom, we are a Federal Republic of Nigeria and had a Constitution that guaranteed quality, justice, freedom. 58 years down the line today, Nigeria is still promising to be a great nation with potentials but that promise is yet to be realised, something worse is happening, Nigeria is threatening to be a failed state.

By simple definition, a failed state is a state that is no longer able to protect the lives and property. This is what we are today. Nigeria is the most risky place to be. We have two of the world’s greatest terrorist groups operating in full steam in Nigeria: Boko Haram and herdsmen. So we see the promise going down the drain, we see Nigeria on the verge of plunging into the abyss to become a totally failed state. The indicators are not good, our universities are not counted among the best 500 universities in the world, our health indicators show infant morbidity and maternal deaths that are preventable. Nigerians are dying from preventable diseases; we don’t have any infrastructure that should usher Nigeria into the 21st century. Meanwhile, Nigeria has the fastest population growth of young people. These young people are not regarded as a critical resource as a result of which the educational system is weighed against them. Nigeria is preparing itself to be a country with the highest interest rate on earth because, as of today, there are 13.2 million Nigerian kids not registered in the school system.

Charade

Nigerians have been forced to endure a political system that is a charade. Our democracy is not sustainable because it is a government that protects the interest of a small elite of not more than three million people who are civil servants, politicians, who have acquired positions in the executive, in the legislature. They eat the totality of the Nigerian wealth, the oil wealth, leaving very little for the country to develop the infrastructure. The consequence is that we have no light, no water in three quarter of our cities, agriculture is at a very low level because Nigerians in the rural areas are no better than slaves.

Colossal failure of leadership

What I am saying is that there is a colossal failure of leadership in this country. We do not have a leadership that has a vision to make Nigeria a great country. I have decided that my one agenda is to make Nigeria a great country and our journey to greatness will begin with fundamental restructuring of everything and, therefore, I am going beyond restructuring. What we need is a revolution and I am instigating that peaceful revolution and that is why my campaign is called ‘The Revolution of Hope’. Many people have given up hope. They have given up hope that any good thing can come out of Nigeria. They have given up hope that our politics will give anything but bad leadership, they have given up hope that it is impossible to do decent business in Nigeria without giving bribes, they have given up hope that the war on corruption cannot be won in Nigeria, but I have hope and I am bringing hope that Nigeria can break away from mediocrity.

How do you think you will match President Buhari? Do you think you have a chance especially coming from the minority tribe?

I will defeat Buhari very easily and I do not accept those who feel that a professor is inferior to a money bag. We have never had a professor as a President, try one. Ghana has had it, they jumped out of poverty. We need somebody who can go out to the world and face the best there and challenge them. We need somebody who can stand his ground and defend his country from economic hit men. We need somebody who is not intimidated because he has had other experiences as a diplomat in highly developed countries. I am not a minority. I am a majority because I am running for President on behalf of all the women, I am running for President on behalf of all the youths from the farthest corner of Sokoto to the farthest corner of Port Harcourt or Calabar. I want to challenge anybody, all those people who say ‘oh, if the parties have zoned it to the North it has to go to the far North, so that we can draw the kind of crowd President Buhari got in the last election in the North’. Well, they are wrong.

In 1979, Shehu Shagari won and the states that gave him the President were the minority states. If you mention Benue as a minority state, tell me how come that any presidential candidate that Benue votes for wins? Anybody Benue votes as a presidential candidate wins and, this time, Benue has already declared its votes, they are voting for Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher, that is why you have not heard any other candidate coming from there in spite of the fact that they have many people highly qualified.

Paradigm

The paradigm has shifted. Nigeria is sick of having a country that is not functioning. The President of a country is faced with genocide on his people and he throws his hands in the air and he said there is nothing he can do about it. That means you are in deep trouble.

So nobody is thinking ‘let us go to the core North’. The whole idea of core and periphery is a shameful, exclusionary device from the imaginaries of people who are sick. We are a federation. If you say core Muslim states, say it, but don’t say core North. I am from the core North as any other person. There is no periphery of the North and there is no core North that is different from mine. And that held notion that for four times that we have elected President, it had to be somebody from the North West has been the same imaginary exclusionary device where we feel that certain sections must be in power and certain sections must not be in power. It is a folly, it is a travesty, it is ignorance of gargantuan proportions that Nigeria has now suddenly become far too aware to allow Professor Hagher to be denied the presidency merely because he is not from one part of the country nor he speaks not one type of language nor he prays in a different fashion.

Are you saying that Buhari’s candidacy will not sell again as a result of the herdsmen killings in Benue State and other states of the federation?

I am not saying that. I am saying that President Buhari has failed in all his campaign promises. Take his manifesto where he said he was going to restructure the country, have you seen any restructuring other than herdsmen killing farmers and taking over their lands? That is the only restructuring that has come. When he promised he was going to give 20 percent to education, have you seen anything up to 10 percent in education? When Buhari promised that he was going to give us true federalism, the only true federalism is the employment of people from Daura, nepotism of the highest order. The Fulani are embarrassed by this man, the far North is embarrassed; so is the Middle Belt. We have never been so divided. We in Benue voted for him willingly, Benue gave the highest votes to him than any other people and, therefore, it is not just about Benue or Middle Belt, it is about Nigeria, they are tired of this man.

He is an embarrassment at the international level. It is an embarrassment for us to have a President who is clueless and a President who appears to be a sadist. When he promised to stop medical tourism, what is happening? I don’t think that he understood whoever the spin doctors were that wrote his manifesto. He could not have comprehended the kind of things he was promising. So this election is about Buhari, it is a referendum on his performance. His performance is graded F and he should be shown the way out so that Nigeria can move forward. We are a country that is in a hurry to catch up with the rest of the world. We cannot have a government on sabbatical; we cannot have a government that is in comatose; we cannot have a government which vision is limited to Daura.

Structure

I cannot give you my structure because it is my structure to defeat Buhari. My structure is comprehensive, my structure is total, all embracing, my structure is to win the presidency by winning the hearts of the Nigerian people.