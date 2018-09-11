2019: Buhari must go, says Atiku

…APC govt crashed Nigeria’s GDP to 2%

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Aspirant and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday stormed President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state, Katsina, saying Buhari must go in 2019.

This was Atiku maintained that the country is better off under the PDP administration than an All Progressive Congress, APC administration saying the later, APC has destroyed the nation’s economy and crashed the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP to 2%.

The former Vice President stated this while speaking to newsmen shortly after addressing a mammoth crowd of party faithfuls and members of delegates at the PDP party secretariat in Katsina.

He said the APC led government has no direction and bad policies resultant of poverty, hunger, unemployment experienced in the country at the moment.

According to him, “When this government came into office three years ago, it inherited a GDP of about 7%. In the very first year, they crashed it. Currently, we are under 2%. So virtually, they have destroyed the economy.

“In the process of destroying the economy, they have brought about unemployment. We have the highest rate of unemployment. Over 12 million young men and women are unemployed. And they have brought about insecurity. If it is not kidnapping, it is Boko Haram or terriorism more than they met when PDP was in office.

“And again, we have the highest level of disunity among Nigerians. Because they came in with a very narrow perspective of national presentation.

“I think these are four issues we need to tackle as a country and these are issues I intend to address,” he said.

When asked if he lost at the primaries whether he will defect to another party, Atiku said, “I am a democrat, i will work for my party to win the election. That is the most important thing which is for us to agree to return PDP to power.

“We have seen PDP, we have seen APC. And we see that we are better off under a PDP administration than APC administration. So the best thing for this country is to PDP administration,” Atiku stated.

Similarly, Former Senator representing Bauchi Central, Senator Abdul Ningi said Atiku is the only PDP presidential aspirant if given the party ticket will give the Federal government and APC headache while telling the delegates to the party primaries not make a mistake of choosing an incapable hand.

Ningi said Atiku single handedly save Nigeria from integration and democracy by aborting former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s third term agenda.

Earlier, Campaign Coordinator and former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniels boasted that Atiku will be sworn as the next President in the country in 2019 by God’s grace.