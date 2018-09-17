2019: Buhari has failed but no saviour in sight – Balarabe Musa

…As Atiku woos CUPP bigwigs

ABUJA – Ahead of the 2019 general elections, elder statesman and Second Republic governor of Kaduna state, Balarabe Musa has taken a close look at the state of affairs in the nation and insists that though President Muhammadu Buhari has failed Nigerians since his election in 2015; none of the aspirants in opposition parties is prepared to take the nation to her deserved destination.

The former governor who stated this in an exclusive chat with our correspondent on Monday said from the pack of aspirants currently in the race for the highest elective office, none has shown capacity to elevate public above personal interest.

According to him, the nation needs a credible leader in 2019 who will unite the diverse ethnic nationalities, use her earnings to work for the people and put an end to endemic corruption in high places.

He said: “President Buhari has failed and everyone knows this. But let me say too that none of those jostling to replace him has shown sufficient capacity to earn the trust of Nigerians.

“It is not enough to have integrity; that integrity must be tested for it to become an asset to be sought out for. The leaders of today are interested in themselves and this is largely the cause of the corruption the country is now infamously known for.

“If these elements have not been tested and their integrity established, I am afraid there is not much to be taken when 2019 finally comes. It is sad that while the current President has nothing to offer, those who want the job have not shown tested and demonstrable integrity.”

The former governor also decried the leadership recruitment process in the land, saying its monetized nature is the reason those who mean well often find it difficult to emerge on the nation’s political stage.

“The role of money in politics has made it difficult for those who genuinely want to serve to emerge. It is not that there are no credible and tested leaders out there but the political process is so monetized, making it difficult for them to take charge of the nation’s affairs,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Vice President and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar is set to intensify interface with stakeholders of the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, ahead of the October 5/6th Presidential convention of the PDP.

The move, Vanguard gathered, would enable the Presidential hopeful to drum support for his aspiration, from across party lines; a development likely to work in his favour and fetch him an inch more advantage over his rivals.

An official of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organization told this medium in confidence that the former Vice President is out to avail political stakeholders his blueprint for the rescue of the nation by meeting with them later this week.

He said, “His Excellency (Atiku) is worried about the sorry state of affairs in Nigeria. He has been talking about the need for restructuring but some people think he joined the advocates because of 2019.

“On restructuring, let me say that he is one of the foremost advocates we can remember today. His vision for Nigeria is beyond mere lip service. Recall that in many public outings, he offered policy alternatives to Nigerians and expectedly, some people in high places are not comfortable with his ever growing profile.

“He is open to talks with well meaning patriots on the way forward. I can assure you that he will meet with them (CUPP) this week or early next week,” he said.

The former Vice President is currently locked in an intense battle for the sole Presidential ticket of the PDP alongside Senate President , Bukola Saraki, his immediate successor, David Mark, erstwhile governors of Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Plateau and Sokoto states, Ahmed Makarfi, Rabiu Kwamkwaso, Sule Lamido, Jonah Jang and Attahiru Bafarawa respectively. Others are Gombe state governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki and businessman, Datti Baba-Ahmed.