2019: Bauchi APC adopts indirect primaries

By Charles Agwam – Bauchi

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi state has opted for indirect system in the forthcoming primary election of the party.



Recall that the national leadership of the party, last week, recommended that all primary elections in the party should be done through direct system but however granted state chapters the freedom to also adopt indirect primaries if they deem it necessary.

Vanguard reports that the Bauchi state chapter made the resolution to use delegates system for the primaries yesterday during stake holders meeting in Bauchi.

During the meeting, a member representing Giade local government in the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Adamu Bello Giade moved the motion for the adoption of indirect primaries in the state arguing that it would be more orderly and rancour free.

The motion which was seconded by member representing Ganjuwa East in the state assembly, Umar Nabayi was also supported by the majority of the participants at the meeting.

Speaking, the state party chairman, Uba Ahmed Nana explained that the meeting was convened to give members opportunity to make their choice on which method to adopt for the upcoming primary elections of the party in the state.

Chief among participants at the meeting include the Deputy Governor of the state, Audu Sule Katagum, and other notable executives of the party.