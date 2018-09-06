2019: Ayade’s top aides resign to seek elective offices

By Emma Una

CALABAR—Cross River State Commissioner for Education, Mr Godwin Ettah and several other top aides of Governor Ben Ayade have resigned their positions in compliance with his directive that those contesting for offices in 2019 should resign their positions.

Others that have also resigned include the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Tina Agbor, Commissioner for Works, Mr Osim Arsu, Commissioner for Commerce, Peter Egba, Commissioner for New Cities, George Ekpungu and several other special advisers and personal assistants to the governor.

Mr Ettah said, yesterday, that his resignation to contest for the post of senator for the Central district of the state was based on the need to have a humble and competent person who can deliver the dividends of effective representation to the people of the district and he fits that description.

“Most times in a contest like this, so many arguments are put forward by many aspirants just to get elected but when the wrong person gets into such position the people suffer,” Ettah said.