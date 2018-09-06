Breaking News
Translate

2019: Ayade’s top aides resign to seek elective offices

On 8:13 amIn News by Nwafor PolycarpComments

By Emma Una

CALABAR—Cross River State  Commissioner for Education, Mr Godwin Ettah and several other top aides of Governor  Ben Ayade have resigned  their positions in compliance with his directive that those contesting for offices in 2019 should resign their positions.

Governor Ben Ayade

Others that have also resigned include the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Tina Agbor, Commissioner for Works, Mr Osim Arsu, Commissioner for Commerce, Peter Egba, Commissioner for New Cities, George Ekpungu and several other special advisers and personal assistants to the governor.

Mr Ettah  said, yesterday,  that his resignation to contest for the post of senator for the Central district of the state was based on the need to have a humble and  competent person who can deliver the dividends of effective  representation to the people of the district and he fits that description.

“Most times in a contest like this, so many arguments are put forward by many aspirants just to get elected but when the wrong person gets into such position the people suffer,” Ettah said.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.