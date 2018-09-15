2019: Atiku’s experience, disposition set him apart – AYC

By Michael Eboh & Tochukwu Maxwell

Some young Nigerians, under the auspices of Atiku Youth Coalition AYC, yesterday stated that the vast experience garnered over the years by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, sets him apart from other candidates and puts him in a better stead as the next president of Nigeria.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, National President of the AYC, Bashir Abdulrahman, said Atiku possesses the requisite qualities needed to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari, and as well as to restore Nigeria to its past glory.

He also stated that the AYC sees the former vice president as a politician who does not discriminate and always in the lookout for young, intelligent and smart Nigerians to support.

He said, “Atiku is an experienced politician, having been a vice president in the past, and also as a successful businessman. He understands the nuances of the economy and this is what the country needs right now.

“A leader with such characteristics is what Nigeria needs at this moment. It takes people like Atiku to fix the problems Nigerians are facing under this current administration.”

Abdulrahman called on every Nigerian to mobilize support for Atiku to first of all clinch the presidential ticket of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and urged every delegate from across the board to see Atiku as the best candidate.

He also stated that the AYC is tasking PDP on the importance of settling for the right man especially now that the party would be going to the elections as an opposition.

According to him, no effort should be spared to eliminate errors capable of working against the interest of the party.

He said, “Despite all efforts to tarnish its image, Atiku remained unindicted as all the allegations against the aspirant have been proven to be baseless. As a founding member of the People Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku deserves to lead the party and the entire nation to the promise land.”

Also speaking, Felicia Onazi, National Secretary of the group called for support for Atiku, stating that he is has the capability of reviving country.

“Atiku is a man of dream and vision who would address the issue of unemployment, a major problem confronting youths of this country. Every graduate should come out and support Atiku,” she noted.

Speaking in the same vein, Mr. Simon Eleazer, Chief Mobilizer of the group, said Atiku is the only aspirant that knows how to employ and govern, adding that Atiku is the only aspirant that has employed so many Nigerians and who is also ready to support and listen to the youths.