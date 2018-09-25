2019: Atiku advises Nigerians to reject APC

By Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

FORMER Vice President Abubakar Atiku has said Nigerians should do all they can to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress at the 2019 general elections.

The ex-President who was given a warm reception by hundreds of party faithful at the PDP state party secretariat, Molete Ibadan made the call during a meeting with the PDP delegates and stakeholders in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Atiku who is one of the leading presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party was said to have earlier gone to Senator Iyiola Omisore in Osun State before coming to Ibadan office of the party.



According to him, “I want us all to be in unity; let us work together, let us unite so that come 2019 general elections, this state will be governed by PDP led administration”.

“I am here in Ibadan today to re-write history as I want you all to be ready to work and make sure that the APC led government does not return to power come 2019 national elections. This state must be governed by PDP governor and Nigerians must return the power to the PDP come 2019” Atiku said.

“Reject APC at the poll so that by the grace of God, the state and the centre will be governed by the PDP governor and President,” he said.

Earlier, the Director General of Atiku Campaign Organisation, Otunba Gbenga Daniel boasted that the PDP would return to rule the South West in 2019.

Elder Wole Oyelese, a former Minister of Power and Steel, commended the PDP presidential aspirant for coming to Oyo State.

He said, “I can assure you that this State will deliver for the Party come 2019 and we will make sure our party returns to government both at States and at the national level come 2019 national elections.”

In attendance to receive the visitor were the party’s executives led by the Chairman, Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha, two of the governorship aspirants, Sen. Ayoade Adeseun and Engr. Seyi Makinde, party leaders including Dr. Saka Balogun, Barr. Azeem Gbolarumi, Elder Wole Oyelese, Sen. Kamorudeen Adedibu, Sen. Hosea Ayoola Agboola and Alhaja Bose Adedibu among others.