2019: Artiste makes case for credible election

By Elizabeth Uwandu

LAGOS—A popular artiste, Osazee Eguagie, also known as “Syzze Jay” has called for a credible poll ahead of 2019 general elections.

Eguagie whose field of specialty spans music, acting, event management and stand-up comedy among others, pleaded with politicians in a statement to embrace the doctrine of politics without bitterness and let the votes count in the 2019 general elections.

Also, the artiste would be anchoring the movie premiere of ‘The Return of Labista’, a movie produced by JJ Barry Conglomerate Ltd based in the United Kingdom.

He said his performance in London would be a wake up call to let the world know that Nigeria’s democracy can only get better, adding that the trip is one issue that has been occupying his mind daily especially as he wants to take the leap to the highest height of his trade.

He said: “I have stepped up my daily rehearsal and I am not leaving anything to chance as I consolidate on the big deal ahead, even as I am aware there has been a buzz as I have been informed that fun lovers in the Queensland are already awaiting my grand arrival. Needless to say, that the organisers of the movie premiere are no pushovers in the business.”

Asked who his role model is in the entertainment business, he said Ali Baba, whom he describes as the best in the business in Nigeria.