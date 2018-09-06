2019: APGA pledges level playing field for aspirants

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA—THE National Working Committee, NWC, of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, has vowed to provide a level playing ground for all the aspirants seeking various elective positions under the party’s platform during its primary elections.

APGA National Vice Chairman, South East, Chief Uche Mwegbo made the pledge in Abuja, just as a management consultant and former executive of Citi Bank, Okey Ezeh picked expression of interest and nomination form to vie for governorship of Imo State in the 2019 general elections.

Mwegbo declared that “the party has been consistent and it has over time, maintained that it will go with clean and clear primaries for all the candidates. So, as far as the party is concerned, we are going to have a primary for all the candidates that are coming.”

He said the party was witnessing a beehive of activities ahead of the 2019 polls, especially in the South East zone because the Igbos have realised that their common aspirations and destiny is better realised in on the platform of APGA.

He said: “The truth is that the people of the South East have noticed that they are not going anywhere with any of these political parties that have been in control of the state in the past and they are now seeing APGA as the ultimate undertaker as far as the 2019 general elections are concerned

“So, it is not surprising to any one of us in the party that our people are realising their common aspirations and destiny are better realised in the All Progressive Grand Alliance.”

Imo in need ofrebirth —Ezeh

Meanwhile, the APGA governorship aspirant in Imo State, Chief Okey Ezeh, has said the state is in need of rebirth, adding that his declaration marks the first major step for APGA’s millions of Imolites who have been looking up to the change.

“The journey towards an economic rebirth, a total transformation of our fortune in Imo State begins today.”

According to him,”As you know, Imo is one of the states that have under-performed in the current administration by virtue of all the variables you can use to measure a state that is as blessed as Imo.

“So, we are very optimistic and like the Chinese would say, “the journey of a thousand miles begins with a step” and the first critical step has been taken today and from now, it is forward ever and backward never.”

On how prepared he is to square up with other aspirants seeking for the ticket, he said, “The niche is that, there is a consensus in Imo State that we need a technocrat with proven capacity to deliver value.”