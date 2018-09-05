2019: APC UK creates App to manage party members globally

The United kingdom Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will create a technology to ensure effective management of the party’s members across the world.

Mr Ade Omole, the chapter’s leader, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

Omole made the disclosure when he visited APC National chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC National leader to brief them on the party’s Diaspora issues.

NAN reports that the proposal for the technology which would link all the party’s chapters across the world was presented by Omole to Oshiomhole, after a two-hour closed door meeting.

“The APC multi-functional App will help in the management of members globally, and also help party agents at polling booths to send election results in real time to the party situation room during elections amongst other functionalities.

“It will also help party members to pay registration fees, membership dues and help with the dissemination of information to members across the world,’’ Omole said.

He said that this would boost the party’s revenue collection and address its funding challenges.

Omole added that APC UK would also provide policy documentation on several national challenges and expertise to its Nigeria counterpart.

He said that few of the policies had been presented to President Muhamnadu Buhari when he visited him recently, while more policies were presently being put together by the chapter.

Omole reiterated the Diaspora’s commitment to ensure the re-election of Buhari in 2019 because of his developmental stride.

He commended Tinubu for helping to steer the ship of the Nation and contributions to the development of the country and his selfless service to the progress of the party.

NAN