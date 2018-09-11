2019: APC commences constituency outreach in 3 senatorial zones of Bauchi state

By Suzan Edeh

Bauchi- As the 2019 election draws nearer, the All Progressive Congress APC, Bauchi Chapter have commenced it’s constituency outreach programme for Bauchi Southern, Central and Northern Senatorial zones in the state.

Vanguard reports that the objective of the constituency outreach is to present the party’s manifesto to the citizens and know the needs of the communities for effective policy formulation.

At the programme which had in attendance Civil Society Organizations and the media, stakeholders who were drawn from seven local government areas of Dass, Tafawa Balewa, Bogoro, Alkaleri, Kirfi, Toro and Bauchi, listed thier priorities needs in thier respective communities for prompt action by leaders in thier communities.

The State Secretary of APC, Alhaji Bako Hussein who read the party’s manifesto to the stakeholders at the programme, listed six priority areas of the manifesto to include education, health, youth and women empowerment, job creation and security.

” The APC in Bauchi will vigorously pursue education of it’s citizens by construction of new classroom, renovation of existing ones and provision of basic education infrastructure ”

“Under health, we shall engage more qualified health personnel in all general hospitals in the state, improve antenatal care for pregnant women and provide essential drugs in all primary health care institutions in the state” The manifesto read in parts.

During the programme, two stakeholders from Bogoro and Kirfi local government, Mustapha Aliyu and Jonathan Hananiya demanded for portable water, good access roads, additional hospitals, provision of water facilities, improved toilets and qualified teaching staff in primary and secondary schools.