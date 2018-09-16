2019: APC asks security agencies to track election finances opposition politicians

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has asked relevant agencies in the country to track election finances of opposition politicians, particularly those of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP ahead of the 2019 general elections.



The APC in a statement Sunday by its spokesman, Yekini Nabena also alerted Nigerians to the plot by some partisans to buy up votes during the elections.

While it recalled the successes of the anti-corruption fight of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, the APC noted that; “Sadly, these thieves have resurfaced to canvass votes of Nigerians for various elective positions, ostensibly to resume their stealing. Nigerians are neither gullible nor stupid. They have not forgotten the yoke they bore under the corrupt Peoples Democratic Party PDP regimes and deserve no more of it.

“Public funds that could have improved the education, healthcare sectors and provided infrastructure to develop the economic and social life of Nigerians are sadly in the pockets of these thieves.

“While we alert Nigerians to the plot of some politicians to buy votes and deploy other illegal means to subvert the people’s will during coming elections, we urge relevant agencies to be proactively involved in tracking of election financing. The same people who criminally-diverted public monies to fund their political activities as brazenly displayed during past administrations, must be prevented from doing same in coming elections”.

According to the APC, under the President Buhari-led APC administration, the scale of recoveries from corrupt elements in the past three years by the country’s anti-graft agencies is testament that the administration’s extensive anticorruption drive is yielding results.

“Compared to the past, successful prosecution of many corrupt persons, the hugely-successful whistle-blowing policy and voluntary return of corruptly-acquired funds and assets has shown that it is no longer business as usual and corruption is increasingly becoming unacceptable.

“Corruption can no longer define how we do things as a country. There is a new realization among well-meaning Nigerians that if we don’t kill corruption it will kill us.

“Recently, the media space has been awash with a campaign of calumny against the anticorruption efforts by the same opposition partisans and their proxies that ruined the country with their institutionalized corruption. This is expected as corruption will naturally fight back”, the party added.