2019: Andy Uba meets stakeholders, declares intention to run for senate

Senator representing the good people of Anambra South Senatorial District, Nnamdi Uba has declared his interest to contest for the Senatorial Seat in the 2019 elections.

He made the disclosure Friday during a meeting with a number of stakeholders and party leaders from the seven local government areas that constitute the senatorial zone.

Speaking, Senator Uba highlighted his major achievements in the present Senate, describing his efforts so far in ensuring that his constituents were well represented by way of his bills, motions and constituency projects in the Senate.

He admitted that even though he had not been able to address all issues pertaining to the district as no one could, he urged the stakeholders to ensure his election, stating that as a ranking senator he would do more if he is reelected.

Responding, a number of stakeholders commended the senator for his forthrightness and good works as well as for calling regular meetings with his constituents which they described as Uba’s genuine love for his job and sincerity of purpose, promising their unalloyed support for Uba.

One of the constituents Chief Chris Ekwilo thanked the distinguished for his honesty an for a job well-done in Anambra South senatorial district. He also assured the senator of the peoples’ support at the polls.