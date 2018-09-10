2019: Ambode finally picks APC nomination form for re-election

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The incumbent Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode today, Monday, finally picked his interest of expression and nomination form for his second term bid in the forthcoming 2019 general poll.



Ambode, after picking his nomination form, formally declared his intention for re-election at rally on open ground, Alausa, Ikeja, attended by Senator Gbenga Ashafa, representing Lagos East, party chieftains, leaders, members of APC, among others.

Ambode who just returned from China with President Muhammadiu Buhari from a diplomatic trip, had been having a running battle with his godfather, and national Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for endorsement.

Against earlier speculations of plan to dump APC, a chieftain of the party confided in Vanguard thus,“ Yes there were issues before now but it has been resolved. There are indications that the governor will pick his nomination form under the platform of APC anytime soon this week.”

Ambode has been embroiled in controversy lately over Tinubu refusal to endorse his second term bid. Initially, there were speculations that Tinubu endorsed Ambode for second term in office but was later erased following failure of Tinubu to publicly declare Ambode for second term till date.

The report had claimed Tinubu settled for Ambode after the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, and Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, prevailed on the APC leader to support Ambode’s re-election plan.

Trouble had started for Ambode following irreconcilable differences between the duo such as alienating Tinubu’s foot soldiers from scheme of things in the sate, as well as muzzling of those in the cabinet and around. Starvation of the party with fund is another sin leveled against Ambode who was initially unperturbed.

On different occasions, recently, some APC chieftains (names-withheld) have confirmed that a number of political leaders and traditional rulers had impressed it on Tinubu not “to listen to those inciting him against Ambode.”