2019: Afenifere denies endorsing presidential aspirant

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday, denied adopting a presidential aspirant for the 2019 general elections.

Leader of the party, Pa Rueben Fasoranti said this when former Vice President and a Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku paid him a visit in Akure.

Fasoranti, who spoke through Afenifere’s General Secretary, Basorun Sehinde Arogbofa said: “In Afenifere we cannot impose anybody on people, the people have to decide what they want as regards to their choice.

“It is step by step, it will be very wrong for any group to endorse any aspirant now that that they are yet to be the candidate of the parties.”

The statement reads: “The attention of Afenifere has been drawn to a spurious report in circulation that the group has adopted a Presidential aspirant for the 2019 elections.

“We ordinarily would have ignored the report as it makes no sense to suggest that a serious group would adopt an aspirant when political parties are yet to produce candidates.

“A rebuttal is, however, being issued for the sake of the unwary who may be hoodwinked by the said report.

“We must state emphatically that our preoccupation at the moment is to engage Presidential aspirants vis-a-vis our conviction that for Nigeria to make progress. It must be restructured into a truly federal polity .

“It is when political parties have put forward their candidates that Afenifere and its partners across Nigeria in the Nigerian Leaders and Elders Forum would make a choice of a candidate whose vision and commitment tally with our quest for a productive and working Nigeria.”