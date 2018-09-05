2019 AFCON qualifiers: We must not look down on Seychelles, Rohr warns Eagles

…18 players in Camp

As the Super Eagles camp swelled to an appreciable level in Victoria, Seychelles coach Gernot Rohr has urged his charges not to underrate the hosts as the Eagles aim to collect all three points and revive their chances of qualification for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

As at yesterday, 18 players were seen at the team’s Savoy Hotel Resort and Spa camp ahead of this Saturday’s clash with Seychelles. The players include Ahmed Musa, Odion Ighalo, Kenneth Omeruo, Semi Ajayi, Samuel Kalu, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Chidozie Awaziem, Kelechi Nwakali and Bryan Idowu,Ogenyi Onazi, Simeon Nwankwo, Etebo Oghenekaro, Leon Balogun, Henry Onyekuru, Francis Uzoho and Jamilu Collins. Goalkeepers Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi are being expected today.

The Eagles will chase the game with hope of catching up with group E front-runners Libya and South Africa, after losing to 2-0 in Uyo to Bafana Bafana.

Gernot Rohr will be without defenders Tyronne Ebuehi, Shehu Abdullahi, William Troost-Ekong and Ola Aina for the clash owing to several injury concerns, and the former Besiktas goalkeeper suggested that Leganes new recruit Kenneth Omeruo should be drafted in.

“It depends on how we handle the absence of the injured defenders,” Rohr stated.

“But I think Omeruo should lead in their absence. He has been with the team for a long time and I hope he should be able to cover up for the other injured players who will not be part of the game.

“For us to win, we must not look down on Seychelle because everybody thinks they are no team but if we don’t raise our game we will be shocked.”