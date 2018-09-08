2019 Afcon qualifiers: Seychelles roll out tanks against Nigeria

The Seychelles’ national football team will face Nigeria in its second qualification match for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at Stad Linite today. The match comes up 1.30 pm.

With Nigeria having just participated in the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia in June, the match is expected to be a tough one for the Seychelles’ side.

“Although we expect a difficult match, we would also like to win the match like any team in a competition. Playing against Nigeria will be no different,” Seychelles’ Coach Gavin Jeanne told Seychelles News Agency on Tuesday.

He said that “what is important is for us to use an effective strategy because with Nigeria not paying attention can cost us heavily. We will be trying to at least not concede any goals early in the match and keep ourselves in the game as much as possible.”

The Seychelles Pirates, as the team is known at the international level, has been drawn in one of the toughest groups of the competition — Group E – which has Nigeria, Libya and South Africa. Seychelles lost 5-1 to Libya in its opening match last year in Cairo.

As preparation for the match the Seychelles’ national team went into an intensive training camp since last Sunday.