2019 AFCON qualifiers: Rohr keeps an eye on Ujah’s progress at Mainz

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr said he has his eye on resurgent Mainz striker, Anthony Ujah and he could be a possible call up for the next game against Libya.



Ujah who last played for the Super Eagles during an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Tanzania in 2015 has been in fine form scoring back to back goals for Mainz in the German Bundesliga.

His lack of game time at Mainz was the main reason he was not invited to the Nigeria squad for the 2018 World Cup despite a chance meeting with Gernot Rohr at the airport in Frankfurt.

Rohr who spoke as a consultant on the Bundesliga on Europe 1, said, “We are scouting him[Ujah], we could remember him for the next games.”

The striker was a member of the Nigeria squad at the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup and started the 6-1 win over Tahiti.

Meanwhile Rohr is been expected to reveal his team list for the game against Libya on September 30. The Eagles need win the match to overhaul the Libyans who are currently topping the group E qualifiers with four points.