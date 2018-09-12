2019 AFCON qualifiers: Rohr dismisses Libya mind games

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has refused to be drawn into playing mind games with his Libyan counterpart , Adel Amrouche who accused Nigerian footballers of relying on “Juju” ahead of their October 10 clash.

Rohr stated that he won’t be doing any kind of talking, adding he would rather focus on getting his team ready for the decisive game billed tentatively for Kaduna.

“We are not moved by his mind games. It won’t deter us from preparing very hard against the Libyans.

“I’m disappointed in the fact that such comments will come from a coach of his calibre.

“There is no point engaging Adel on the Pages of Newspaper or the Social Media. We will take care of his team at the battle field,” said Rohr.

Meanwhile the Libyan Football Federation has confirmed that the return leg of the qualifiers will be played in Algeria. Libya is yet to be certified safe for international matches following long years of civil strife in that country.

Libya Football Federation director Adel Al-Khumisi who confirmed the development, however, did not name the Algerian City that will host the game.