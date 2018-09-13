2019 AFCON qualifiers: Pinnick backs Eagles to beat Libya home and away

Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick said the Super Eagles will be given all the support and motivation for them beat Libya in the up coming double header Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches.

The Eagles last Saturday beat lowly Seychelles away to revive their qualification chances, after a bad start to their campaign against South Africa in Uyo, Akwa Ibom. The team will have the opportunity to overhaul Libya on October 10 tentatively in Kaduna and then three days after they move to Algeria to play the second leg with the Libyans who are leading the group E qualifiers pairing.

“We at the NFF will ensure that the players and officials are well motivated to ensure that we pick positive results in the double header against Libya.

“We are appealing to Nigerians to continue supporting the Super Eagles,”Pinnick said.

He praised the team for playing on a difficult turf against Seychelles and coming up with a comfortable win.

“The Super Eagles did well with a deserved 3-0 over Seychelles.

“It’s the right step for us that we are back in reckoning to qualify for 2019 AFCON.”

Meanwhile Super Eagles coach Gernot said he is expecting injured players to fit for the game, even as he praised new comers like Samuel Kalu.

“By the 10th of October, we will recover our injured players like (William) Ekong, like Ola Aina, Obi Mikel will be fit also.”we will see them against the regular players.”